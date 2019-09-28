Alexa, Pay Me In Full: Samuel L. Jackson Casted As First Celebrity Voice For Amazon’s Alexa Service

Samuel L. Jackson Casted As First Celebrity Voice For Amazon’s Alexa Service

Samuel L. Jackson and his agent are one deadly smart combo. Even as far back at 15-10 years ago, they were making some seriously smart financial plays. Back then, they made the decision not to sue Marvel for using his likeness in comics and instead, waited it out and asked them pay him if the movies ever came around. Of course, they did, landing Samuel L. millions of dollars for just a few minutes of screen time in a reoccurring role in almost every Marvel movie, starting with the first MCU film ever: Iron Man.

That one smart business move is still pumping out cash as Jackson just started in MCU two movies this summer. The highest grossing movie ever, Avengers: Endgame and Sony’s Spiderman: Far From Home. It’s safe to say that Sam and his team are key players in getting huge bags with very little work required, and even bigger ones when there’s some fancy footwork involved.

Now, we learn via reports from Variety that Samuel & his team have struck gold once again. This time, they’re teaming up with the worlds largest business and future world dominator, Amazon. Samuel L. Jackson will be the first celebrity voice to hit Amazon’s Alexa service. Amazon plans to add several more celebrity voices in 2020, but Jackson’s will land first, coming out this holiday season at an affordable price of only .99 cents.



“Jackson’s baritone is coming to Alexa thanks to a new Neural Text-to-Speech technology developed by Amazon, announced at the company’s Amazon Devices event in Seattle Wednesday,” the company explained in a press release. “That’s designed to make Alexa’s default female voice more human-sounding. It also lets Alexa replicate speech inflections of real people, too — meaning Jackson’s voice on Alexa will be synthesized, rather than serving up canned, pre-recorded words or phrases. They go on to explain: “To get started, after installing the Jackson voice pack, Alexa users just say, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson,” then choose whether they want him to use explicit language or not. Some example commands Amazon offered: “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from”; “Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7 a.m.”; and “Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday.” (The company said the celebrity voice packs will not be able to help with shopping, lists, reminders or skills.)

If you’re going to have a device in your home listening to all your conversations and talking back to you, it might as well be voiced by a celebrity you love to hear, right?