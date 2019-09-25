No Filter: Snapchat Orders Docuseries About Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Snitchtroversial Trial 

Tekashi69 Docuseries Coming To Snapchat

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s super public and highly controversial trial has played out on our timelines for over a week now. And thanks to Snapchat, we’ll get to see even more on the troubled rapper’s life without having to put our phones down. The popular social next announced earlier this week that they plan to launch several original series on the platform, and one of them includes a docuseries about Tekashi.

TMZ reports:

Snap’s launching their first documentary-style franchise called “VS The World” and T69 will kick off the first season. It is being produced by Complex, following his sudden skyrocket to fame in 2017, and his eventual crumbling in 2018 when he got arrested, indicted on RICO charges and incarcerated as a result.

The doc is set to hit Snapchat this Fall, which means the latest developments in Tekashi’s trial will most likely be featured in it. Sources say that “VS The World” will include interviews with people who were close to 69 including DJ Akademiks, Ebro Darden, Adam22, Tory Lanez and Cuban Doll. The new Snapchat shows will begin airing this fall on the app’s Discover page and will also include a doc on transgender beauty icon Nikita Dragun (Sirens Media), as well new episodes of Bhad Bhabie’s show.

SMH, hate to see it. Will you be watching?