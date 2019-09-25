National F-Boy League: Antonio Brown’s Agent Says “Few Teams” Are Still Interested In Signing Him [Audio]

Antonio Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Says NFL Teams Want To Sign Him

Antonio Brown took to Twitter to announce that he will no longer play in the NFL after he was cut by the New England Patriots in the wake of rape and sexual harassment allegations.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, appeared on Warren Sapp’s 99 Problems podcast to let it be known that Antonio’s career is NOT over. In fact, let him tell it, several teams have expressed interest in his client’s talents

Press play.

Days after being cut, Antonio announced that he had re-enrolled in Central Michigan University to pursue a degree.

We’ll see how long THAT lasts…