Hampton University Welcomes Displaced Bahamas Students With Free Room & Board After Hurricane Dorian

The standard of excellence just did something EXCELLENT. Afer Hampton University promised to offer free enrollment and free room and board to students from The University of Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian, the HBCU made good on its promise.
Hampton President Dr. William R. Harvey welcomed 46 University of Bahamas students this week and gifted them with toiletry bags and a performance from the Hampton University Marching Force marching band.
He also told them that their welcome to the Virginia school is genuine.
“Giving of yourself to another is one of the greatest gifts we can bestow. You are welcomed here not just because of the university president, but because of our staff and our faculty and our students and our band,” said Dr. Harvey according to The Daily Press. “Everybody wanted to give you a royal welcome — and it’s so very genuine.”
Hampton University administration, faculty, staff, marching band, cheerleaders and students came together to welcome the newly arrived Bahamian students displaced from the University of the Bahamas- North campus at a Welcome Reception inside the Student Center Ballroom, Tuesday, September 24.
Hampton’s generosity has been matched by New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Pastor Jamal Bryant who gave a $150,000 donation and a $100,000 donation from Zachary Scott, a member of HU’s Board of Trustees.
I’m amazed at Gods grace!! The vision came to pass! Last night we successfully got 46 students out of the #bahamas🇧🇸 and brought to @_hamptonu with all tuition paid!! Special thanks to @jetblue for seeing the vision and partnering….the marathon continues. @newbirthmbc is making a difference!
Congrats to the students, welcome to your Home By The Sea!
