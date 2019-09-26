Y’all Hear Something? Nicki Minaj Retires From Retirement, Hops On New PnB Rock & DaBabyTracks

Nicki Minaj Ends Retirement, Shatters Twitter

In a shocker to absolutely no one, Nicki Minaj returned to Rap (kinda) with feature verses on PnB Rock & Murda Beatz collab “Fendi” and DaBaby track “iPhone” off his upcoming album.

Of course she sorta kinda totally lied but we already knew she wasn’t leaving the Barbz and her strong urge to scream into a podcast mic behind. Well, at least not in 2019.

So nicki lied about retiring …. pic.twitter.com/f29UajZaQL — el.savv💫 (@elsavv_) September 25, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Nicki’s un-shocking un-retirement on the flip.