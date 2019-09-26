Apryl Jones’ INSANE Bawdy Pics Are Reminding The World Why Fizz Is Ruining Friendships Over Her

Apryl Jones’ Body Is Crazy

If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop over the last few weeks then you know that Fizz and Apryl Jones have had quite the chaotic relationship that has captivated most of the internet. It all revolves around the fact that Fizz is absolutely okay casting his former homie Omarion aside for the woman he loves “as a friend.” He’s also fine acting like Moniece doesn’t exist so that he can be by Apryl’s side when she has issues.

This relationship has been universally clowned for its shadiness. We get it. However, we also get this:

Apryl’s bawdy is absolutely bonkers. A bawdy like that will make a man do crazy things. So let’s hit the flip and see more reasons why Fizz has no cares in the world…and how fans are reacting.

Fizz and Apryl are really made for each other. Both of them love blaming their ex partner for everything when they’re the messy ones #lhhhollywood #LHHH pic.twitter.com/DylFEb2utg — I don’t know who this man is 🇫🇷 (@drml_woods) September 24, 2019

