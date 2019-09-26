¡Coño! Admittedly Racist White Man Berates Latina Woman For Speaking Spanish, “Speak English!”

Racist White Man Fired For Telling Latina Teen “Speak English”

Nothing sets off a racist white person like hearing the beautiful Spanish language. Time and time again we see white folks losing their mayo-lovin’ mind in viral videos when they hear español.

The newest example of the bigoted phenomenon comes from a Savannah, Georgia McDonald’s as 19-year-old Cristina Riofrio and a friend were accosted by a salty soup cookie for speaking in their cultural tongue.

Unsurprisingly, according to NBCNews, this unidentified d-bag was an employee at the Chatham County Sheriff’s office. We say “was” because the man was immediately fired by Sheriff John T. Wilcher who said he would not tolerate racist behavior in his department. Wonder if he keeps that same energy for his officers, but we digress.

In the video, when Cristina calls the man a racist, he responds with a confident “I know I am.”

In america, i can speak FUCKING spanish if i want to pic.twitter.com/a6F93RftAR — Cristina Riofrio (@cristinariofri3) September 22, 2019

Adios, cabron!