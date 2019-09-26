HerToo: Cardi B Tells Angie Martinez About The Time A Photographer Exposed Himself To Her During A Shoot! [VIDEO]

Cardi B Had A #MeToo Incident Early In Her Career When A Photographer Exposed His Genitals To Her

We can’t believe anyone would have the AUDACITY to try Cardi like this…

WE tv released a clip of Cardi B opening up about her shocking #MeToo moment from “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” set to premiere tonight, Thursday, September 26 at 10pm ET/PT. During her exclusive interview with Host and Executive Producer, Angie Martinez, Cardi B speaks about when she was sexually assaulted during a magazine photoshoot, saying “I was so f**ing mad.”

Watch the clip below:

Later during the interview, Cardi B speaks candidly about working as a stripper and her first time having sex with Offset. Cardi B also discusses her decision to have baby Kulture while members of her team were discouraging her, saying “When I found out, it was, like, around the weeks that you could find out the sex, and I wanted to find out the sex right the…away. And, like, when said I have a girl… I was — Oh, man. I have a girl? That means that God wants me to have a baby because I always wanted a girl.”

This sounds like a dope interview, right?

Also in this week’s premiere episode, Snoop Dogg details his final encounter with Biggie and plane flight with Tupac and Suge Knight that almost ended his life.

The new series hosted by Angie Martinez premieres tonight Thursday, September 26 at 10:00pm ET/PT on WeTV