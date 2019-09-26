“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Amber’s Friend Suspects That Vince Is A Con! [VIDEO]

Amber’s Awkward Relationship With Vince Has Her Worried On “Love After Lockup”

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” is airing tomorrow, Friday, September 27th, but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This one is a real doozy. Amber just was released from prison after being convicted and serving time for distributing drugs BUT she’s somehow worried that Vince is the one who might be up to something truly sinister — thanks to her “friend” she got close to in prison. Check it out below:

Things are definitely awkward with Amber and Vince — but we suspect he’s more likely a little bit different — not a con. What do you think?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

The detective drops a bombshell on Andrea about her inmate fiancé. Cheryl loses it when Josh reveals his plans for restitution, and Amber’s friend suspects Vince is a con. Lacey stuns her dad with a shocking revelation, and Lizzy snaps when Daniel’s mom goes too far.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “MENACE TO SOCIETY” – Airs Friday, September 27th at 9/8C on WeTV