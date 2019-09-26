Arizona Man Found With A Doctor’s Prescription Pad Has Been Busted In Connection To Mac Miller’s Death

Arizona Man Has Been Taken Into Custody In Connection To Mac Miller’s Death

Cops have busted a man in Arizona in connection to the death of Mac Miller, who died last September after taking counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

36-year-old Ryan Reavis was taken into custody on Monday after investigators–including from the Drug Enforcement Administration–searched his home in Lake Havasu City to find a doctor’s prescription pad, pills available only via prescription, drug paraphernalia and a “usable” amount of marijuana, according to a Lake Havasu City police announcement on Tuesday.

According to reports from Page Six, police say agents also found a cache of weapons inside the residence, which included a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a self-made firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition.

Detective Christopher Angus, a Lake Havasu City police spokesman, told The Post Wednesday that he did not have any additional information to provide. It’s not yet clear exactly how Reavis is allegedly connected to Miller’s death. Reavis made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday and was held by a judge on $50,000 cash-only bond. As of early Wednesday morning, jail records show he remained in custody.

This arrest comes only three weeks after Cameron James Pettit was busted on charges that he sold the counterfeit opioid pills to Miller just two days before he died.

Mac Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home on September 7, 2018 due to a fatal mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.