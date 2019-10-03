And I OOP: Evelyn Tried To Expose OG’s “Thirsty” Ochocinco DMs—But OG Obliterated Her With THIS

#BBWLA Beef…

OG And Evelyn Lozada Clash Over Ochocinco

OG is not letting up on Evelyn Lozada when it comes to those Ochocinco claims. If you watched last night’s episode of “Basketball Wives L.A.” then you saw the aftermath of pum patting Evelyn’s face-off with OG in Costa Rica.

After OG alleged that Evelyn’s ex-husband Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson “wanted her” and flirtatiously DMed her, Evelyn spoke to Chad herself and he sent her screenshots of their Twitter exchanges.

In them, it SEEMED like OG was chasing after the former football player and getting radio silence back but when Evelyn PRINTED OUT the DMs to try to “expose” OG—OG brought receipts of her own in the form of text messages.

In the text messages, Chad DEF seemed much more flirtatious with OG and told her she “looked good” in her pictures.

Did we mention that the texts dated back to 2011 when Chad and Evelyn were engaged?????

We can just blame the whole year of 2011 for this. 😩 #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/a99YP2b5V3 — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) October 3, 2019

Notice how Evelyn clammed up when OG brought out those text receipts…

OG said 🗣 *Meek Mill voice* “Hold up wait a minute!! Y’all thought I was finished!?!” #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/ioBZsLExqb — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) October 3, 2019

OG noticed for sure and she thought it was hilarious.

iDON’T KNOW WHAT KiNKOS “THEY” FOUND iN COSTA RiCA 🇨🇷 TO PRiNT THOSE SKELETON TWEETS..😂💀#PRESSED GET iT TOGETHER SHERLOCK..

HE DELETED EVERYTHiNG THAT HE SAiD..

BEFORE SENDiNG THEM TO THE FOOLiSH EJUT..BiKO! 😂💀🤦🏾‍♀️💀😂#iHEARTOG #NiGERiANknockout #BBWLA #VH1 #BASKETBALLwives — i ♥️ OG ™ (@iHeartOG) October 3, 2019

What do YOU think about OG shutting down Evelyn???

That did NOT go the way Evelyn expected…