“Boss Enough To Start” Author Jody Prendergast Reveals her Tips To Thrive In & Out Of The Boardroom

“Boss Enough To Start” Author Jody Prendergast Talks To BOSSIP

Jody Prendergast has made it her life’s mission to help women to take charge of their lives both professionally and personally.

Prendergast is the founder of the “Essence of a Boss” conference that pairs emerging entrepreneurs with senior-level execs. And she’s just released a new book, “Boss Enough To Start,” about empowering female entrepreneurs to

“I wanted to write the book because I wanted to share my experiences with other women and share my journey about the things I had to overcome to become the woman that I am now,” Prendergast explained.

One topic Prendergast doesn’t shy away from is failures. She writes about her mistakes in business and how she was able to move past them.

“I wanted to be vulnerable,” she said “I wanted to say, ‘I failed in this effort, but I was still successful. It was important to me to be transparent about my journey.”

The book includes nearly three dozen tips gleaned from Prendergast’s life on how readers can move their careers forward and thrive in Corporate America.

Prendergast revealed her top three tidbits to keep in mind to jumpstart or grow in a career:

“I talk a lot about commitment,” she said. “When you say you’re gonna do something, you need to be committed to getting it done. It comes down to discipline…You have to plan, prepare and position yourself to achieve those goals.” “The main part that I talk about in the book is knowing the power of you,” Prendergast said. “I really didn’t become as successful as I am before knowing myself.” “There’s power in saying ‘no’ and we have to acknowledge that,” she added.

* This interview was edited for space and clarity.