Alfre Woodard Delivers Chilling Performance In Smoldering “Clemency” Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
Clemency poster

Source: NEON Pictures

“Clemency” Trailer

The always amazing Alfre Woodard delivers a chilling performance as a stoic prison warden dealing with back-to-back executions that put a strain on her marriage, career and convictions.

Whew, it’s heavy and already stirring up Oscar buzz with its soul-smoldering visuals:

“Clemency” hits theaters December 27, 2019.

Categories: Black Stories, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.