Alfre Woodard Delivers Chilling Performance In Smoldering “Clemency” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
“Clemency” Trailer
The always amazing Alfre Woodard delivers a chilling performance as a stoic prison warden dealing with back-to-back executions that put a strain on her marriage, career and convictions.
Whew, it’s heavy and already stirring up Oscar buzz with its soul-smoldering visuals:
“Clemency” hits theaters December 27, 2019.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.