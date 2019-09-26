Mo’ Money! In Just ONE Day Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Raised $1 Million For HBCUs

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Raises $1 Million For HBCUs In One Day

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues to do the work needed in our community, but honestly, we’d expect nothing less from the exceptional organization. In a new report, MadameNoire states this week that the lovely ladies raised a total of $1 million that will go to the aid of HBCUs.

“On September 16, 2019, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. raised $1 million in an effort to benefit historically Black colleges and universities, as part of a four-year initiative called HBCU Impact Day, which seeks to raise $10 million for these important and noteworthy institutions,” the site states. “The initiative was led by the organization’s president, Dr. Glenda Glover, who also serves as president of Tennessee State University, a historically Black college. Dr. Glover is also a HBCU graduate herself, and tasked her sorority sisters to lead the charge in fundraising.”

MadameNoire reports the organization was able to raise that level of COIN through several fundraising events, private donors, and donations from corporate organizations. Dr. Glenda Glover (pictured above at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 31st Anniversary Awards Gala) tells MN:

“Last year, we surpassed our goal of raising $1 million in one day due to the support of sorority members across the world, HBCU alumni, parents and education advocates. We know that our historically Black institutions are a hallmark in a global community of professionals that contribute to moving our society forward. I’m happy to announce that for the second consecutive year, we met our goal of raising $1 million for HBCU Impact Day!”

Click HERE to read their full interview and stay tuned for continued EXCELLENCE from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.