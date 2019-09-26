Cheetah-licious Lies? Adrienne Bailon Denies Being The Flamingo On “The Masked Singer”, Zero People Believe her

Adrienne Says She’s Isn’t Singing On “The Masked Singer”

The internet was convinced they knew who the person was underneath the extravagant Flamingo costume, weeks before the show even aired. Now it seems like the show might be doing some cleaning up to keep people watching, or maybe…fans are actually wrong. When the following clip dropped online of the mysterious flamingo singing, folks immediately named Adrienne Bailon as being the person behind the feather.

Hit play and tell us if you hear a little cheetah in the flamingo.

Fast forward to this week, Adrienne is actually denying it’s her. She says it would be impossible to film both shows at the same time but she’s flattered by the suggestion. Hmm! Tamera didn’t seem that convinced in the clip, however.

Hit play.

Fans are still not buying it. Who else could it be???

Adrienne is on The Real lying! That was definitely her cheetah-licious ass in the flamingo costume on #maskedsinger — Jae🌸✨ (@Jae_Jacobs_) September 26, 2019

Do YOU think Adrienne is telling cheetah-licious lies?