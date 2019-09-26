Seen On The Scene: Future & Meek Mill Champagne Poppin’ At Mr. Jones In Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

Source: Kenneth Dapaah / Kenneth Dapaah

Seen On The Scene: Future & Meek Mill Champagne Poppin’ At Mr. Jones In Atlanta

 

Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

Source: Kenneth Dapaah / Kenneth Dapaah

Last night, Future and Meek Mill arrived at Mr. Jones at 3:30am where they were greeted with parades of Ron Barceló and champagne and beautiful models.

In celebration of his concert earlier in the evening, Future jumped on stage around 4:30am to perform Mask Off, Move that Dope and Stick Talk. Looks litt or nah?

Categories: Celeb Association, Entertainment, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.