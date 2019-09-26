Seen On The Scene: Future & Meek Mill Champagne Poppin’ At Mr. Jones In Atlanta
- By Bossip Staff
Last night, Future and Meek Mill arrived at Mr. Jones at 3:30am where they were greeted with parades of Ron Barceló and champagne and beautiful models.
In celebration of his concert earlier in the evening, Future jumped on stage around 4:30am to perform Mask Off, Move that Dope and Stick Talk. Looks litt or nah?
