RHOA Season 12 Trailer: Divorce Drama, Fractured Friendships & Marc Daly’s DONE [Video]

“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 12 Trailer

Bravo’s ATLiens are back and they’re looking [Black] “American Horror Story” sexy.

The RHOA Season 12 trailer and cast photo has been released. In it, we see the return of vets Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, and Porsha Williams as well as Eva Marcille. Kenya Moore is also back where she belongs and returning with her baby and (now estranged) husband Marc Daly in tow, and “friends of the show” Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam are back as well.

In the trailer, we see Cynthia Bailey’s engagement, the cast trip to Toronto Carnival and NeNe VS. Kenya once again.

“Cynthia has a side to her that you guys do not know about,” says NeNe.

There’s also a clip of Marc Daly going OFF on Kenya.

You can take everything, I’ll build it again!”

There’s also a BIG blow up and someone gets booted out a hotel room.

“I told you that lady was crazy,” says Eva.

Watch the trailer below.

The ladies are also sharing their cast photos on social media.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ in their RHOA cast photos?

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, November 3 at 8 pm EST on BRAVO.