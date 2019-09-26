Freddie Gibbs Gets A Restraining Order Following The Mother Of His Son Allegedly Vandalizing His Car

Freddie Gibbs Gets A Restraining Order Against His Son’s Mother

Freddie Gibbs is going through a pretty intense breakup right now.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Gary, Indiana native claims that Raven Tatum–the mother of his son–has been harassing him and his new girlfriend since August. Things ended up getting so tense that Tatum allegedly vandalized the rapper’s Mercedes-Benz with a knife.

This downward spiral all began when Gibbs allowed his baby mama to stay at his home because her house was flooded. While he was out of town, Freddie noticed on the baby monitor that Tatum had moved boxes of her belongings into their son’s room. This made him angry, so he instructed the house sitter to tell him ex to put her boxes in the garage instead. That’s when things went left.

The rapper alleges that Tatum was so upset by having to put her things in the garage that she went and vandalized his car. According to Gibbs, she etched “F*** you” into the paint with a knife and then proceeded to slash his tires.

But that was only the beginning. Freddie goes on to claim that Tatum got ahold of his new girlfriend’s contact information and proceeded to harass her with calls and text messages claiming that Gibbs was cheating on her. This is when Freddie decided to take things to court, where he requested that a restraining order be put on the mother of his child. The judge obliged, and now, Tatum is forced to stay 100 yards away from Freddie, his girlfriend, and his daughter from a previous relationship.

He’s also sought custody of the son he shares with Tatum, but the judge ended up denying that request. Both parties are scheduled to appear in court next month where the judge will further evaluate the situation/incident.