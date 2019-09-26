SMH: Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K After Failing To Respond To Concert Lawsuit

Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150,000 In Concert Lawsuit

Lately, Lil Wayne’s concerts have been a pretty touchy subject. This negative trend is continuing according to reports from TMZ that the rapper has been ordered to pay $150,000 for allegedly orchestrating a fake concert that was promoted under his name.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Wayne was being sued by Ramin Natan for both breach of contract and fraud. The judge ruled in favor of Natan in a default settlement, because Wayne didn’t ever bother tending to the lawsuit. Now, the New Orleans rapper has to pay Natan a smooth $150K in damages.

This news comes after Natan first filed this lawsuit back in January. According to the client and his lawyers, Lil Wayne and the Migos are “Ponzi scheme artists” that book shows that they never truly intended on performing at in the first place. Natan says that he gave Eric Stenger $500,000 to promote a Lil Wayne concert, even though Stenger was never a concert promoter at all. Natan feels like Stenger knew Lil Wayne and gave the rapper the $500,000 to perform, but he never showed up.

Weezy was served with the lawsuit papers months ago and never responded to Natan’s claims. As a result, the judge ruled in the plaintiff’s favor. In most cases, the judge will give the defendant another chance to respond to being served before the verdict is finalized–but it’s unclear if Lil Wayne is going to move forward with the process or just shell out the $150,000.