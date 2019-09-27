#BBWLA: Evelyn’s Messy Pum-Patting Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Meme Wave
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9
❯
❮
Evelyn’s Pum-Patting Shenanigans Spark Hilarity
After all kinds of messy #BBWLA shenanigans, Evelyn stunned viewers with her now infamous pum-patting shenanigans while arguing with bitter rival OG Chijindu (before ending up in the bushes) in a hilariously bonkers reality TV moment that spawned yet another hilarious meme wave.
Peep the funniest Evelyn pum-patting memes (so far) on the flip.
TallGlassofStyL
Nobody…
A crackhead:
@rarebre3d
When you on that 8th mimosa
@___idi
“What you bring to the table”
Me:
@TrudiiBee
Once I start doing this at bottomless brunch take me home..
@KaiorDiie
When he not getting the hint
@Felonious_munk
A wife coming home from brunch
Continue Slideshow
@Glamazon1026
Them askew sunglasses got me screaming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.