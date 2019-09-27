Congratulations! Kandi Burruss Expecting Baby #3 Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Expecting Baby #3

Congrats are in order for an RHOA couple. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are expecting baby number three via surrogate, PEOPLE confirms.

The housewife and her hubby’s surrogate journey will be documented on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 12.

Kandi, 43, previously spoke on getting a surrogate after having difficulty getting pregnant.

“You know how we all just think it’s easy?” said Kandi to ESSENCE. “You’re going to get pregnant whenever you feel like it?” she asked rhetorically, laughing. “For years and years, I was on birth control [and I] didn’t even know that I didn’t need it anymore.”

She also revealed on RHOA that she has two frozen girl embryos ready to use so this baby will presumably be a baby girl.

Todd and Kandi already share 3-year-old son Ace. Kandi is also mom to 17-year-old Riley and Todd has an older daughter Kaela, 22.

Congrats Todd and Kandi!