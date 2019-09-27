Oui Oui Rih Rih: Rihanna Parties In Paris For Fenty Fashion Week Pop Up
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Arrives At Fenty Launch Party At Manko Restaurant In Paris
Rihanna is currently KILLING the fashion game, finding success with both her lingerie line Savage X FENTY as well as her luxury label FENTY. The Bajan stunner popped up in Paris (of course!) during fashion week for a FENTY launch party at Manko restaurant looking amazing.
Head to toe black FENTY!
For those of y’all lucky enough to be in France right now, there’s currently a FENTY popup in town until October 12th.
Check out more photos of Rihanna at her party below:
