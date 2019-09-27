Oui Oui Rih Rih: Rihanna Parties In Paris For Fenty Fashion Week Pop Up

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna seen at Manko restaurant in Paris for a Fenty launch party

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews / Splash News

Rihanna Arrives At Fenty Launch Party At Manko Restaurant In Paris

Rihanna is currently KILLING the fashion game, finding success with both her lingerie line Savage X FENTY as well as her luxury label FENTY. The Bajan stunner popped up in Paris (of course!) during fashion week for a FENTY launch party at Manko restaurant looking amazing.

Rihanna seen at Manko restaurant in Paris for a Fenty launch party

Source: Palace Lee / SplashNews / Splash News

Head to toe black FENTY!

For those of y’all lucky enough to be in France right now, there’s currently a FENTY popup in town until October 12th.

Check out more photos of Rihanna at her party below:

Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.