Peak Whiteness: ‘Kings Of Pain’ Star Purposely Lets a 15-Foot Python Bite The S#!T Out Of Him, Bloody Mess Ensues [Video]

‘Kings Of Pain’ Adam Thorn Lets Python Bite Him

File this under “hell the f**k naw, white man!”

On a new episode of History channel’s Kings Of Pain, co-host Adam Thorn takes one for the team as he let’s a 15-foot reticulated python turn him into a Lunchable.

If you are the least bit squeamish, this one probably isn’t for you. Ultimately Adam is fine, but the ending is very, very bloody.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you…

Yeah. So. Yeah, naw.