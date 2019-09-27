Peak Whiteness: ‘Kings Of Pain’ Star Purposely Lets a 15-Foot Python Bite The S#!T Out Of Him, Bloody Mess Ensues [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Kings Of Pain’ Adam Thorn Lets Python Bite Him
File this under “hell the f**k naw, white man!”
On a new episode of History channel’s Kings Of Pain, co-host Adam Thorn takes one for the team as he let’s a 15-foot reticulated python turn him into a Lunchable.
If you are the least bit squeamish, this one probably isn’t for you. Ultimately Adam is fine, but the ending is very, very bloody.
Don’t say we didn’t warn you…
Yeah. So. Yeah, naw.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.