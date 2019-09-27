“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive Sneak Peek: Martell Reveals He Grew Up Without His Father [VIDEO]

Martell Sits Down With A Therapist To Explore His Issues

Happy Fri-Yay y’all! A brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” will air tomorrow night on OWN and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for you now! In this clip, Martell sits down for counseling and reveals his father wasn’t in his life because he went to prison when he was only 2-years-old! Watch below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

The Comeback Group prepares to take a cabin trip to mend their broken friendship. Unbeknownst to Kimmi, Maurice invites his ex-wife and her husband to move to Huntsville while Tisha buys sex toys and Melody seeks more advice about divorce.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsvielle” Episode: Don’t Mess with Exes airs Saturday, September 28 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN!