12-Year-Old Black Girl “Terrified” After Three White Classmates Allegedly Cut Her “Ugly, Nappy” Locs During Playground Attack

12-Year-Old Black Girl Allegedly Attacked By White Classmates At Immanuel Christian School

A little girl is traumatized after three white boys reportedly attacked her during recess on the school playground. They reportedly called her “ugly” and “attention-seeking,” said she should have never been born, and cut off her locs. According to her parents, it took Amari Allen a couple days to admit the attack even happened, as the boys are in six of her classes and she feared they’d retaliate.

From Yahoo! News:

Amari Allen was about to use the slide at the Immanuel Christian School playground on Monday when three white classmates appeared. Within “seconds,” the 12-year-old said, she was pushed down, her hands held behind her back as the boys called her names and cut off patches of her “ugly, nappy” dreadlocks. “One of the boys put his hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream while they used scissors on my hair,” she recalled to The Daily Beast on Thursday. “They were all laughing, calling me ugly, and saying I should have never been born.” The alleged assault only lasted “a minute or two” before the bell rang to signal the end of recess, the sixth grader said. The three boys took off running to go into their math class while Amari stayed on the slide, trying to collect herself before following behind. “They ran off laughing, and I was just sitting there,” the soft-spoken teenager said. “I’m hurt that it happened. All I want to ask them is, Why?

Second Lady Karen Pence reportedly works at the controversial school (which banned LGBTQ students) two days a week and has a long teaching history there. The site continues…

The Monday afternoon racist attack at the private Immanuel Christian School—an already controversial school where Karen Pence, the second lady of the United States, teaches art class part-time—has “destroyed” the Allen family, and they are now seeking legal and administrative retributions. Amari’s mother, Cynthia Allen, told The Daily Beast that the family met with school officials on Thursday morning to demand the three boys be removed and updated policies be put into place to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.” Allen also said Amari filed a police report.

Amari’s mom says her daughter is “surviving” but “terrified” …

“…She has not been able to sleep. And she is strong, I can’t imagine if this happened to somebody else.”

