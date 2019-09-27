They Don’t Care: Feds Decline To Charge 2 Sacramento Police Officers Who Shot Stephon Clark To Death

Fed Will Not Charge Cops Who Killed Stephon Clark

Stephon Clark‘s family will likely never receive justice for the death of their son at the state’s hand.

According to USAToday, federal authorities have declined to pursue any charges against Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, the two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed an unarmed Stephon Clark in his grandmother’s backyard in 2018. The state of California had already declined to press charges earlier this year.

Same ol’ song and dance. Cops claim that they felt in fear of their lives because they believed that Stephon was carrying a gun while approaching them. He was holding his cell phone. SMFH.

The federal investigation looked at evidence such as witness statements, audio and video recordings, dispatch records, police reports, and autopsy reports to determine whether the officers acted willfully with the intent to use objectively unreasonable force.

After review of all those elements, the fed saw legitimacy in the seven gunshots that went into Stephon Clark’s body.

A new California law that goes into effect on January 1 will restrict police officer’s “necessary” use of deadly force to ONLY when under imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders.

We’ll believe it when we see it…