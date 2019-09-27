Stay Thirsty: Tragic Tristan Thompson Keeps The Kompliments Koming In Khloé’s Komments

Tristan Thompson Continues Flattering Baby Mama Khloé

Stay strong Khloé!

Just days after posting “Perfection” under one of her Instagram photos, then deleting it under pressure from Khloe’s fans, Tristan Thompson has done it yet AGAIN — heaping the compliments on the mother of his 1-year-old daughter in her IG comments section.

“The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond emoji],” the 28-year-old NBA player wrote under Khloé’s sunkissed selfie.

And outrage ensued from her fans:

“just stop …” one fan wrote. “you’ll never get back with her she even said she won’t trust u anymore.”

“CREEP MODE……ACTIVATED @realtristan13 🤢” another Kardashian sympathizer said.

“just get off Instagram 🤦🏽‍♀️” another commenter advised.

“your canceled,” one critic replied to Thompson.

Meanwhile there were some sympathizers as well…

“She has his child.They will be tied to each other for life. This is in no way indicate weakness,” a Thompson supporter commented.

“😍 love this.. 🙏🏽🤗🙏🏽🤗” Some folks even seemed to find Tristan’s comments romantic, like this person who left all types of happy loving emojis.

Thompson has been trying to get on Khloé’s good side ever since she permanently kicked him to the curb after a tryst with Kylie’s best friends Jordyn Woods. Thompson famously allegedly hooked up with numerous women in the days and weeks before she gave birth to True, but Kardashian initially tried to give the relationship a shot for their daughter’s sake.

Do you think Khloé will keep giving Tristan the cold shoulder or will his compliments get him out of the dog house and back in the bed with his babymama???