Seen On The Scene: Janelle Monae Brings Black Girl Magic To The Stage At Pier 17 Rooftop

- By Bossip Staff
Janelle Monáe @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Source: Keeyahtay Lewis / Keeyahtay Lewis

Janelle Monae Brings Black Girl Magic To The Stage At Pier 17 Rooftop

Last night Janelle Monáe and Josh Dean played to a sold-out crowd on The Rooftop at Pier 17®, recently named a VenuesNow “All-Star.”

Summer 2019 brought a dope variety of performers to The Rooftop at Pier 17 stage – Billie Eilish, Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X and many more played sold out shows set against views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

Janelle Monáe @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Source: Keeyahtay Lewis / Keeyahtay Lewis

Three shows are left for the season, you don’t wanna miss them!

 

Andy Grammer – September 28

Avril Lavigne – October 1

Thievery Corporation – October 11

Categories: Black Girl Magic, Entertainment, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.