Seen On The Scene: Janelle Monae Brings Black Girl Magic To The Stage At Pier 17 Rooftop
- By Bossip Staff
Janelle Monae Brings Black Girl Magic To The Stage At Pier 17 Rooftop
Last night Janelle Monáe and Josh Dean played to a sold-out crowd on The Rooftop at Pier 17®, recently named a VenuesNow “All-Star.”
Summer 2019 brought a dope variety of performers to The Rooftop at Pier 17 stage – Billie Eilish, Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X and many more played sold out shows set against views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.
Three shows are left for the season, you don’t wanna miss them!
Andy Grammer – September 28
Avril Lavigne – October 1
Thievery Corporation – October 11
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.