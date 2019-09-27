Congrats! Malika Haqq Announces That She’s Expecting Her First Child

Malika Haqq Expecting Her First Child

The Kardashian pregnancy power has gotten so strong that it’s now spreading to their close friends. Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq revealed on Friday that she’s expecting her very first child soon! The KUWTK star shared the news with a paid partnership via Instagram, saying:

God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.

She added:

Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!

No word yet on who the baby daddy is, but last we heard, Malika was back with on again, off-again beau O.T. Genasis. Malika’s famous besties, like Khloe and Lauren London, hit the comment section to congratulate the happy mom-to-be:

@KhloeKardashian: Congratulations Mika May!!! I am beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!! I love you and baby madly @LaurenLondon: Love. Love. Divine Love. Giving thanks to thee most high.

Congrats to Malika! Another bestie for little True Thompson to play with.