Homecoming: Marvel And Sony Bury Their Hero Hatchet And Agree To Make More Spider-Man MCU Movies

Spider-Man Deal Reached Between Sony And Marvel

Spider-Man swings on!

Listen, despite the massive panic and 280-character outrage on Twitter, there was no way in Hell’s Kitchen that Marvel and Sony were gonna let the arachnid kid from Queens THWIP his way out of the MCU.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony and Marvel have come to an agreement in which MCU ringleader Kevin Feige will produce the next Spidey film that hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel topper Kevin Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Specific terms were not revealed but Tom Holland will be the star of the next web-slingin’ flick in the nearly $2 billion franchise (Homecoming grossed $880 million and Far From Home grossed $1.1 billion).

Despite the fact that Disney was arguably right to flex on Sony for giving them so much cultural cache, this relationship is a huge win for both companies and the idea that billions of dollars hung in the balance pretty much ensured that a compromise would be reached.

Sony has several Spider-Man spinoff properties being developed like a Venom sequel and a Morbius flim that will release next year. There is also big revenue to be earned from the extreme popular Spider-Man video game. So Sony still gets to keep the register ringing and Marvel maintains creative control of Peter Parker’s life.

All’s well that ends well.