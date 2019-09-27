Return Of The Rager: Travis Scott Announces Second Annual ASTROWORLD Festival in Houston

Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Festival Is Back For Another Year

Travis Scott’s beloved ASTROWORLD Festival was a hit in 2018, so it’s only right he bring it back for another year. The rapper announced on Friday that the festival is returning to his hometown of Houston, Texas on November 9.

Just like last year, the second annual festival is going to be curated by Travis Scott himself and of course, will return to NRG Park. The location is a special for La Flame and all of his fellow Houston natives, as the venue is across the street from what was formerly AstroWorld, an amusement park that opened in downtown Houston in 1968 and closed its doors when he was a teenager.

The only difference between this festival and last year’s, according to Travis? This year is about to be “a lot crazier and a bit more rampage.”

The full lineup for ASTROWORLD hasn’t been revealed yet, but Scott did confirm that he’ll be headlining. This is coming on the heels of Scott wrapping up his insanely successful Wish You Were Here Tour this spring. He also recently released his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, which included footage from the first festival last year.

If you’re trying to attend, definitely keep an eye on Travis Scott’s social media for when tickets go on sale–La Flame fans are sure to sell the festival out the second tickets go online.