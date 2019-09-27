Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Big Boi & Sleepy Brown On Their Album “Big Sleepover”, The Future of Outkast & More [Video]

Big Boi And Sleepy Brown Stop By Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are ready to take over the music game with their upcoming album Big Sleepover, but before that happens, the two Atlanta legends stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

Throughout the interview, these two talk about what fans can expect from the album, the future of Outkast and whether or not Andre 3000 is ever coming back to music, and so much more. Check out the video down below to hear what Big and Sleepy have to say about anything and everything: