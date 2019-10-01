Yes, Really, These Swarovski Birthstone Stud Earrings Are Only $10 Today

When it comes to accessorizing, the general rule of thumb is the bigger, the bolder, the better. But that just isn’t the case these days. As fashion pivots to minimalistic trends, everyone is finally realizing how incredibly chic and elegant tiny studs are, and always have been. Sure, they’re more subdued compared to hoops and dangles, but they add a sparkle to any outfit.

Unfortunately, studs tend to be on the pricier side (think diamonds), save for the Swarovski Crystal 0.28″ Birthstone Stud Earrings, which are now on sale for $9.99 a pair. Yes, really.

Crafted with 18k white gold plating and certified gemstones, these earrings can complement any look. You can take your pick from a variety of colors, all themed according to birth stones — onyx, sapphire, and topaz, among others. Even though they’re easy on the wallet, they’re still guaranteed to retain color and shine and last a lifetime. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic and offer a comfortable fit, making them a joy to wear.

Usually retailing for $199.99, you can snag the Swarovski Crystal 0.28″ Birthstone Stud Earrings on sale in your choice of gemstone for only $9.99.

Swarovski Crystal 0.28″ Birthstone Stud Earrings – $9.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

