SMH: Blac Youngsta Arrested & Facing Felony Weapons Charges In Houston

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Youngsta Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Blac Youngsta Busted On Felony Weapons Charges

According to TMZ, Blac Youngsta currently being held in a Houston jail facing felony weapons charges.

Houston cops say the rapper was allegedly carrying prohibited ammo when they pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. According to reports, Youngsta and 3 associates were driving around Houston earlier this week when cops pulled them all over for speeding through a red light. After getting a whiff of weed, police searched the car and found 3 pistols and weed.
Youngsta is being charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon (specifically, armor-piercing ammunition). He was realizes after posting $2,500 bond.
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.