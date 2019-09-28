Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Murdering His Rich Father After He Cut His Weekly Allowance
According to the NY Daily News, schizophrenic Princeton grad who murdered his rich dad for cutting his allowance will spend the next 30 years of his life behind bars.
Thomas Gilbert Jr., 34, was officially sentenced earlier this week for fatally shooting his father in the head in 2015. The incident occurred after Gilbert’s father, a hedge-fund manager, cut his son’s weekly allowance from $1,000 to $300. Thats when he convinced his mother to go to the store so that he could murder his father without witnesses.
Gilbert’s mother pleaded on his behalf:
“I wish you and everybody in court today could have known my son Tommy before he was struck by schizophrenia..Our hearts have been shattered by the loss of a husband and son, a father and brother. I ask that you give him a chance and give him hope for his future — not just for him but for us as well. I know this is what my husband would have wanted for him,” she said.”
Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Melissa Jackson acknowledged Thomas Gilbert Jr. suffered from mental health issues but still imposed the maximum sentence.
“You had a plan to kill your father, and you had a ruse all set up to get your mother out of the house,” Judge Jackson said. “You knew exactly what you were doing. You were not insane then and you’re not insane now.”
Gilbert received 25 years on the top charge of second-degree murder and five years on weapons charges, to be served consecutively.
“Perhaps if you had taken your medication we would not be here today,” Judge Jackson said. “My hope is that while you’re in prison, you take your medication.”
