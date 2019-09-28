Kim Kardashian West Lets Everyone Know Kanye’s New Album Is Dropping On Sunday

Kanye West’s New Album Is Expected To Drop This Sunday, According To Kim

After Kanye West announced the release date for his upcoming album, Jesus Is King, most fans knew better than to expect the project to drop on time.

On September 27, Yeezy hosted Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, an album listening event with a visual component at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Because of this, a lot of fans still held out hope that the project actually would come out as expected on Friday–but that’s when Ye’s wifey Kim K came through to let everyone know things aren’t quite finished yet.

She posted some text to her Instagram story that reads, “Kanye’s doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.”

Even though Kanye planned to drop his album on Friday like most artists, it definitely falls in line with his recent stint og Sunday Service performances to release his new project on Sunday, instead.

Before letting everyone know that the music wasn’t coming until Sunday, Kim posted a photo of a notepad with the Jesus Is King tracklist on it. This updated version is a lot different than the one Kim posted last month when she initially announced the project’s title and release date.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see what happens, but hopefully, we’ll have 10 new Kanye songs.