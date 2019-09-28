Family Business: Stan Lee’s Daughter Is Filing A Lawsuit To Recover His Intellectual Property

Stan Lee’s Daughter Files Lawsuit Over His Intellectual Property

The daughter of legendary comic book writer Stan Lee has resurrected an intellectual property battle against POW! Entertainment. Her father previously filed the same suit towards the end of his life.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, J.C.’s lawsuit analyzes almost twenty years of dealmaking for Lee. Before the mogul died, he had brought a $1 billion suit against POW himself, which “detailed Lee’s deteriorating medical condition and alleged that POW executives took advantage by either inducing him to sign documents under fraudulent pretenses or forging his signature.” At the time, the suit looked to reclaim name and likeness rights while arguing against the transfer of assets to Hong Kong-based Camsing International.

The initial lawsuit ended up being dropped when Lee allegedly said in a statement, “The whole thing has been confusing to everyone, including myself and the fans, but I am now happy to be surrounded by those who want the best for me. I am thrilled to put the lawsuit behind me, get back to business with my friends and colleagues at POW! and launch the next wave of amazing characters and stories!”

Now, J.C.’s newly filed lawsuit goes back to the 1990’s, when Stan Lee was fired from Marvel after the company filed for bankruptcy. Stan Lee and Marvel eventually made up, but not before co-establishing POW as the company that would acquire his intellectual property.

As of now, Disney and Marvel only play a small role in this lawsuit–though they could be pulled in later on. Right now, J.C.’s complaint against POW is asking for declaratory relief in regards to intellectual property ownership and rights to Lee’s name and likeness. The defendants are also accused of cybersquatting domain names including and .

