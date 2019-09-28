False Alarm: Twitter Reacts To Fake News Da Baby Has Been Married Since High School
Twitter Reacts To Fake News Da Baby Has Been Married Since High School
This week was set up to be a big week for North Carolina rapper Da Baby. The charismatic rapper was set to drop his follow up to his debut album “Baby on Baby” with his latest offering “KIRK”. Everything was going exactly as planned the fans were anticipating the album, the hype bringing over a million views to every video he posted this week within hours. He had nailed several high profile remix guest spots including Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” & Lil Nas X “Panini”. The first single off his album “The Intro” was well received. The female fans couldn’t get enough of his iced out smile on their timelines. Until, one tweet came across twitter and shifted the convo from music to his personal life.
The female fans of Da Baby, acted out in true twitter fashion as if they found out he was cheating on them and hilarity ensued. Yesterday Da Baby took to instagram to let everyone know their stupid if they think he’s married so ladies calm down false alarm!
