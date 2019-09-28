False Alarm: Twitter Reacts To Fake News Da Baby Has Been Married Since High School

Twitter Reacts To Fake News Da Baby Has Been Married Since High School

This week was set up to be a big week for North Carolina rapper Da Baby. The charismatic rapper was set to drop his follow up to his debut album “Baby on Baby” with his latest offering “KIRK”. Everything was going exactly as planned the fans were anticipating the album, the hype bringing over a million views to every video he posted this week within hours. He had nailed several high profile remix guest spots including Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” & Lil Nas X “Panini”. The first single off his album “The Intro” was well received. The female fans couldn’t get enough of his iced out smile on their timelines. Until, one tweet came across twitter and shifted the convo from music to his personal life.

in case anyone wanted to see what dababy looked like in high school pic.twitter.com/EbriIb4Q6B — Bryce (@brycepunsalan_) September 26, 2019

The female fans of Da Baby, acted out in true twitter fashion as if they found out he was cheating on them and hilarity ensued. Yesterday Da Baby took to instagram to let everyone know their stupid if they think he’s married so ladies calm down false alarm!

funny y’all finding out Da Baby married, lol. What about allat “women’s intuition” and all that projection as to who he is? Couldn’t project he was a married family man? pic.twitter.com/PnGP5Y6Blf — Blunt View. (@ItzMrBlunt2Yall) September 27, 2019

Da baby not even my type but I’m lowkey feeling some type of way bc he married pic.twitter.com/CiiJLEMa1r — Kentrell Desean Gaulden Stan Account🐐 (@pretty4KT_) September 28, 2019

Da Baby really got some nerve not telling us he was married 😭 — souled out✨ (@JasSimmonsTV) September 27, 2019

Woooowww. So Da Baby might be married y’all. Like really somebodies husband that ain’t me. I-…. pic.twitter.com/6w3zkvpX68 — Tabitha💕 (@ItsTabHeaux) September 27, 2019

Lord please forgive me, you know I avoid married men like the plague, and here I was expressing my love for Da Baby! I didn’t know Lord 😭 — Ashley D. (@MsAshleyDevonna) September 27, 2019

Da Baby posted his wife so Da Game is over. Lmaoo, he’s married y’all! cease and desist! — Hi, I'm Tiffany. (@tiffanyanders_) September 27, 2019

Sir, are you married or not ? — Painted By Paigee 🇿🇼🇳🇬 (@PaintedByPaigee) September 27, 2019

Da Baby fine ass been married this whole fucking time??? I need receipts cause this can’t be. That’s so unfair. — FRANCINE vs JOY ღ (@JOY2THAWORLDD) September 27, 2019

Da baby is Married with a whole family ?! pic.twitter.com/6TYuHzpiiR — 🇯🇲Rasha 🇵🇷 (@LikkleMorenita) September 27, 2019

So Da Baby married??? I keep taking L’s DAMNIT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nCc0CNkZu2 — Thick-fil-A (@_JustShonny) September 27, 2019