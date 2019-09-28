I Ain’t Sorry: Kenya Moore Uses A Beyonce Quote To Address Marc Daly Divorce On Instagram

Kenya Moore Addresses Split From Husband On IG

Kenya Moore is addressing her split with Marc Daly by channelling her inner Beyonce. Just yesterday, Moore took to instagram to post up a beautiful photo with her daughter Brooklyn Daly. The ladies wore match mommy-daughter dresses in vibrant turquoise fabric. The mother topped off the dramatic photoshoot with lyrics from Beyonce’s “Sorry”. In the same song Bey famously sang, “you better call Becky with the good hair!”

Under the photo, Kenya writes:

“Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright

We gon’ live a good life…”

Just a week ago, Moore, 48, and Daly, 49, released a statement confirming their split.