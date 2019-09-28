Pure Comedy: Deon Cole Gets His ‘Cole Hearted’ Jokes Off In The Trailer For His New Netflix Special [Video]

Deon Cole ‘Cole Hearted’ Netflix Comedy Special Trailer

Deon Cole is taking the stage for a full hour of new comedy courtesy of the bag that the good folks at Netfilx dropped on him. No word on whether or not he got paid more than Monique was offered, but we digress.

Today we get a taste of what we can expect from the veteran comedian‘s new set.

Press play on it.

What say you? Will Deon get an hour of your precious WiFi?