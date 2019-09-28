Red Table Talk: Chelsea Handler Admits To Shocking And Appalling Instances Where She Took Advantage Of White Privilege [Video]

Chelsea Handler Admits To Taking Advantage Of White Privilege On Red Table Talk

Chelsea Handler recently released her Netflix special Hello, White Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea and on of the stops on her promo tour is Jada Pinkett Smith’s often-viral Red Table Talk.

During their conversation, Chelsea held nothing back about the way she has behaved in the past and the fact that she did those things for no other reason than the fact that she knew she could get away with it.

The comedian/host also recounted a time she was checked about violating a Black woman’s body…

Peep this clip where Chelsea talks about shoplifting as a white girl.

Interesting stuff. Will you be tuned in?