The Real: Tamera Tamely Talks Finding Her Sexual Kinks [Video]

Tamera Reflects On Her Sexual Self

Tamera Mowry-Housley is shy about sharing sex life tips but that didn’t stop the married lady from opening up. At her own pace of course!

On “The Real” Tam talked to the ladies about how finding her sexual kinks helped her in her 7 year marriage. We assume from context that Tamera discovered her sex likes well before bedding her Christian hubby. Can you relate to what she’s saying here?