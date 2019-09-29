Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick

Eva Marcille Welcomes New Baby

Congrats are in order for Eva Marcille and hubby Michael Sterling as she just gave birth to her third child, according to Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 34, and Sterling welcomed a baby boy, Maverick, Friday evening. Marcille, who welcomed Marley, 4, in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, gave birth to her and Sterling’s first son, Michael Todd Jr., in April 2018.

Eva recently had a “flower child” themed baby shower attended by her fellow RHOA castmates.