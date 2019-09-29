SMH: Trifling Texas Man Accused Of Forging Divorce Papers Shows Up To Court With His New Wife
Texas Man That Divorced Wife Without Her Knowing Showed Up To Court With New Wife
Bruh. Remember the Texas man accused of forging his wife’s signature in order to end his marriage? He apparently turned himself in while being escorted alongside his NEW WIFE, according to KCPR .
Paul Nixon’s lawyer claims he is innocent.
“He’s a legend here. He’s a legendary DJ here in Houston. He was actually on tour when he started receiving multiple phone calls, texts about this matter. Got on the first flight here, and came out, and we approached today for a bond.”
View this post on Instagram
A Houston man wanted for allegedly filing fake divorce papers turned himself in Monday morning. Paul Nixon, 51, appeared in Harris County Criminal Court with his attorney and his new wife. The Houston DJ told KPRC2 reporter Taisha Walker that he did not forge the signature on his wife, Edna, in order to obtain a divorce last May. Click link in bio for video and full story.
Nixon reportedly filed for divorce from Edna back in February 2017 and submitted documents with her alleged signature in April the same year. Nixon is also accused of going to divorce court and lying under oath.
Nixon has been charged with aggravated perjury and faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted as well as $5,000.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.