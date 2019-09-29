CNN Gets Gutted For Whitewashing Impeachment Leaders, Completely Ignoring ‘The Squad’ & Maxine Waters

C’mon now!

CNN Ignores Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, And AOC

CNN must think we’re all stupid. The reputable news organization is getting SLAMMED for highlighting “impeachment leaders” in an egregiously gentrified way.

Instead of noting that the Democratic freshman dubbed “The Squad” consisting of Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and AOC has been leading the charge on getting Trump impeached alongside (Auntie) Maxine Waters, CNN chose instead to focus on five white women who nicknamed themselves “The Badasses.”

Unlike “The Squad” who’ve been adamant from JUMP that Deranged Dorito should be impeached (remember Rashida Tlaib’s “impeach the motherf***r” speech?) Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger, Chrissy Houlahan, Mikie Sherrill and Rep. Elaine Luria are getting praise for going from a “hard no to hell yes” on starting an impeachment inquiry. CNN noted that they “changed the dynamic for House Democrats, and indeed — the course of history.”

SERIOUSLY????

Now mind you, we’d be remiss if we didn’t note that CNN’s not the only ones praising the badasses, the ladies actually have an op-ed in The Washington Post explaining their “radical” stance.

STILL—CNN choosing to run this video highlighting five women who were SUPER LATE to the impeachment party is gross.

Moreover, CNN bringing up “The Squad” to these pumpkin spiced congresswomen and letting them not so subtly shade them for being “loud” and having “unhelpful rhetoric” is even worse.

“None of us is going to get in a Twitter war with anyone else,” Slotkin said flatly. “If we have a concern with someone, we’re going to go right up and talk to them about it and we’re not going to add unhelpful rhetoric to an already bad tone coming out of Washington.” Have they been frustrated that “the squad” and Twitter wars they’re involved in get attention?

“I don’t care who has the headlines,” Spanberger responded. “I care about the legislation that we prioritize and I don’t think any of us want to be the loudest voice in the room. I just want to be one of the most effective.”

TRIED IT.

Meet these late ass “badasses” getting all the praise below.

These five freshman congresswomen changed history by becoming unlikely leaders on impeachment.https://t.co/vSMWkdn8UH pic.twitter.com/JI8Ejbm7u1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 28, 2019

Are we supposed to be impressed, cause we’re not—and neither is Twitter. AOC herself gave props to Maxine and Rashida herself.

rashida talib held a rally where she yelled “impeach the motherfucker” immediately after being sworn and was attacked and called vile names by republicans for it, but yes let’s do a profile on five moderate white women who hopped on the train when it became convenient https://t.co/5c1bBpKBle — Zendaya stan account (@35mmPapi) September 29, 2019

Solidarity is for white women. 4 women POCs have been getting direct attacks from the President about impeachment and these women are as silent as an ant on a deers ass. https://t.co/HmfF0ljJqY — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 29, 2019

I expect more from you, @CNN. This is exactly the problem. So many women of color called for impeachment long before the “badasses” did. .@RepMaxineWaters led the way but people called her a problem, a radical. They wanted her silenced. https://t.co/L5DwDzwPUg — Ashley Allison (@ashleyrallison) September 29, 2019

Today I’m showing some love to @RepMaxineWaters + @RashidaTlaib, who endured the brunt of gaslighting & vitriol for being among the first to recognize WH corruption & publicly advocate for impeachment, making it easier for the rest of us. People think that’s easy. It’s not. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2019

What do YOU think about the “badasses”—how can you be badass when you’re really just hopping on someone else’s movement and colonizing the credit?