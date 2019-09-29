CNN Gets Gutted For Whitewashing Impeachment Leaders, Completely Ignoring ‘The Squad’ & Maxine Waters
C’mon now!
CNN Ignores Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, And AOC
CNN must think we’re all stupid. The reputable news organization is getting SLAMMED for highlighting “impeachment leaders” in an egregiously gentrified way.
Instead of noting that the Democratic freshman dubbed “The Squad” consisting of Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and AOC has been leading the charge on getting Trump impeached alongside (Auntie) Maxine Waters, CNN chose instead to focus on five white women who nicknamed themselves “The Badasses.”
Unlike “The Squad” who’ve been adamant from JUMP that Deranged Dorito should be impeached (remember Rashida Tlaib’s “impeach the motherf***r” speech?) Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger, Chrissy Houlahan, Mikie Sherrill and Rep. Elaine Luria are getting praise for going from a “hard no to hell yes” on starting an impeachment inquiry. CNN noted that they “changed the dynamic for House Democrats, and indeed — the course of history.”
SERIOUSLY????
Now mind you, we’d be remiss if we didn’t note that CNN’s not the only ones praising the badasses, the ladies actually have an op-ed in The Washington Post explaining their “radical” stance.
STILL—CNN choosing to run this video highlighting five women who were SUPER LATE to the impeachment party is gross.
Moreover, CNN bringing up “The Squad” to these pumpkin spiced congresswomen and letting them not so subtly shade them for being “loud” and having “unhelpful rhetoric” is even worse.
“None of us is going to get in a Twitter war with anyone else,” Slotkin said flatly. “If we have a concern with someone, we’re going to go right up and talk to them about it and we’re not going to add unhelpful rhetoric to an already bad tone coming out of Washington.”
Have they been frustrated that “the squad” and Twitter wars they’re involved in get attention?
“I don’t care who has the headlines,” Spanberger responded. “I care about the legislation that we prioritize and I don’t think any of us want to be the loudest voice in the room. I just want to be one of the most effective.”
TRIED IT.
Meet these late ass “badasses” getting all the praise below.
Are we supposed to be impressed, cause we’re not—and neither is Twitter. AOC herself gave props to Maxine and Rashida herself.
What do YOU think about the “badasses”—how can you be badass when you’re really just hopping on someone else’s movement and colonizing the credit?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.