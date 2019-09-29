Feeling This Get Up? Incognito Cardi Completely Covers Up At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi B Wears Head To Toe Richard Quinn At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B shocked the paparazzi this weekend when she was spotted at Paris Fashion Week going incognito in a floral getup.

Badi covered EVERYTHING; her hair, her face, her neck, her hands, her ankles in a Richard Quinn bodysuit while strutting by the Champ de Mars.

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

She also told photographers outside of the Eiffel Tower to watch out for her safety because she couldn’t see.

“Make sure a car don’t hit me, cuz a b*** can’t see!” said Cardi.

Cardi’s since switched up her look and she’s wearing something more traditional.

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi’s become a Paris Fashion Week killer, last year she STUNNED when she showed up wearing Michael Costello.

Cardi B

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

YOU tell us; are you feeling Cardi’s Fashion Week couch cushion couture???

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

 

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Cardi B

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

