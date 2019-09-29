Feeling This Get Up? Incognito Cardi Completely Covers Up At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B Wears Head To Toe Richard Quinn At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B shocked the paparazzi this weekend when she was spotted at Paris Fashion Week going incognito in a floral getup.

Badi covered EVERYTHING; her hair, her face, her neck, her hands, her ankles in a Richard Quinn bodysuit while strutting by the Champ de Mars.

She also told photographers outside of the Eiffel Tower to watch out for her safety because she couldn’t see.

“Make sure a car don’t hit me, cuz a b*** can’t see!” said Cardi.

Cardi’s since switched up her look and she’s wearing something more traditional.

Cardi’s become a Paris Fashion Week killer, last year she STUNNED when she showed up wearing Michael Costello.

YOU tell us; are you feeling Cardi’s Fashion Week couch cushion couture???