A Little Perspective: Here’s Why Brittany Renner’s Awkward Interview With Megan Thee Stallion Has Twitter In Shambles
Megan Thee Stallion was at Rolling Loud this weekend getting ready to put on one of her epic twerked out performances. As she was approaching the stage, she was met by makeshift journalist and interviewer Brittany Renner.
The two in the same frame made people realize two things:
1. Meg really IS a damn Stallion, towering over Brittany to the point they don’t even look like they belong in the same pic.
2. Also, Brittany was all comfy cozy with Meg calling her all sorts of B**** and doing a bit of code switching and that rubbed some people the wrong way.
This all led to jokes, debate and Twitter doing what Twitter does. Take a look at the chaos…
“Is that Brittany Renner in a Rosegal wig trying to sista interview Meg at Rolling Loud???? Lmao”
“I like Brittany Renner but the Meg interview was cring-y.. why tho? I felt weird the whole time watching it 😣”
“GAAAAAHDAMN. Either Brittany Renner is small af or Meg is that big”
“y’all be reaching hard this definitely Brittany Renner and i’m sure Rolling Loud did this on purpose .. if you watched the whole thing y’all would know Meg was cool with the interview”
“The way I thought Brittany Renner had a$$ 😪 Meg out here crushing dreams”
“Meg The Stallion made Brittany Renner look like a whole little girl out here! Lol”
“Meg just made Brittany Renner look sooooo small… which i already knew she was but dang 😂😂😂😂”
“If Meg make Brittany Renner look like a super regular chick then I don’t ever wanna get caught being next to her 😭”
“bro, meg make brittany look like a peasant lmfao”
“this isn’t a journalist.
this is brittany renner.
and even though this looks tacky, meg didn’t look like she felt any type of way about it. meg was actually gassing her a few seconds before in this clip.
she literally hangs out with anybody.”
“is that brittany renner? ew…. she really didn’t have to touch meg 😐 you can clearly see she didn’t want to be touched.”
