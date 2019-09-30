‘F*** ‘Em!’ Robert De Niro Fricassees Fox News Correspondents Upset Over His Cheeto Criticism

Robert De Niro Responds To His Critics Over At Fox News

Robert De Niro decided to let loose as he took some shots at both Donald Trump and the people over at Fox News on Sunday morning. While making an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources to talk about his role in the new Martin Scorsese film The Irishman, the actor gave some insight into his criticism of the Cheeto-In-Chief and the response from Fox News.

Once the veteran actor said that Trump “should not be president, period,” CNN host Brian Stelter added that “folks on Fox come after” De Niro for his remarks just like this.

His response? “F*** ’em.”

—@BrianStelter asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump. "Fuck em," De Niro replies. "Fuck em." Stelter reminds him, "This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning." pic.twitter.com/9IOo1VvXCM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2019

After that, he went on to apologize for cursing on camera as Steller politely reprimanded him for the foul language, saying, “This is cable so it’s not an FCC violation but it is still a Sunday morning.”

“We are at a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy is like a gangster,” De Niro continued as he spoke about his disdain for Donald Trump. “He’s come along and he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again, ‘This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation.’ And this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”

CNN and Brian Stellar are getting some backlash for this interview from *surprise surprise* Fox News and the Republicans who follow them, but Stellar is standing by his interview and his decision to have De Niro on the program.

Interviewing one of the best-known actors in the world falls squarely within the purpose, which is (as I say most Sundays) to explore "how the media world works, how the news gets made…" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 29, 2019

In unsurprisingly ironic news, the people who often refer to Democrats as “snowflakes” for getting too worked up over minuscule issues started a petition to remove Robert De Niro’s voice from the 9/11 museum’s audio tour recording following his criticism of Trump.